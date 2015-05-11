Joel's Blog: Slow moving cold front keeps us warm and muggy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Joel's Blog: Slow moving cold front keeps us warm and muggy

The past few days have been rather active across the mid-section of the country when it comes to weather. This same system is moving into our area, but as it runs out of daytime heating and creeps into a drier air mass; it is losing quite a bit of intensity.

At first glance, you'd think this would bring cooler temperatures as the storms are associated with a cold front. It would be nice, right? Unfortunately, that isn't the case. As the upper-level dynamics outrun the cold front, this front is expected to stall along the Gulf Coast. This will transition the front into a stationary boundary, leaving us with slight rain chances each day this week.

This is a similar set up to what we saw last month when we saw flash flooding and severe weather for several days straight. However, this stationary boundary is interacting with a much drier air mass than it was last month. Therefore, our rain chances will be much less than what we saw last month.

As we go into the latter half of the work week, those rain chances will increase a bit more as an area of low pressure begins to develop over Texas and Northern Mexico. This will bring additional warm, moist air out of the Gulf of Mexico into our region. Still, those rain chances will likely be quite a bit less than what we saw last month. Flooding doesn't look to be an issue this week, but we'll continue to watch it closely as time progresses.

The WLOX Weather Team will inform you of south Mississippi's forecast on air, online, and using social media tools like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Periscope.

You can also follow our meteorologists on Twitter: @JoelWLOX@carrieduncanwx,@WesWilliamsII, and @TommyWLOX

Follow us on Facebook as well: WLOX 24-7 WeatherMeteorologist Joel YoungCarrie Duncan WLOX MeteorologistTommy Richards and Meteorologist Wesley Williams. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:11:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:27:18 GMT
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly