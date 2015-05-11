Biloxi getting ready for historic mayoral election

More than 17,400 ballots and voting supplies were picked up by poll workers for the city's 10 voting precincts. (Photo source: WLOX)

On Tuesday, Biloxi voters go to the polls to elect a mayor to fill the unexpired term of A.J. Holloway. Windy Swetman and Fo Fo Gilich go head-to-head in the runoff.

Both candidates spent Monday in a final push for votes while the city is getting ready for the historic election.

It was a busy day at Biloxi City Hall. More than 17,400 ballots and voting supplies were picked up by poll workers for the city's 10 voting precincts.

There are a couple of things voters need to be aware of.

"The first is to know where your voting precinct is. If you get to your voting place and you are not on the books and they ask you to vote by affidavit, don't be discouraged. Affidavit ballots will count as long as you're voting in your right precinct," said Municipal Clerk Stacy Thacker.

She also wants to remind voters to bring a photo ID.

Meanwhile, the candidates spent this final day making sure everything is in order.

Swetman campaign workers loaded signs to be delivered to voting places. Swetman plans to work right up to the last minute.

"I'll be talking with volunteers and calling volunteers and making calls to key voters. Tomorrow, I'll be at the polls all day, standing there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.," Swetman said.

Gilich appeared on WQFX Am 1130 in a final push to reach voters over the airwaves before getting back on the campaign trail.

"The game plan is simple. We're going to get the message out. We'll do some walking today, and just make sure all our t's are crossed and the i's are dotted. We'll get ready for tomorrow. We have the army coming out in the morning. We're plugging away," said Gilich.

You can see the results Tuesday night live on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.