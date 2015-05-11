Biloxi getting ready for historic mayoral election - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi getting ready for historic mayoral election

More than 17,400 ballots and voting supplies were picked up by poll workers for the city's 10 voting precincts. (Photo source: WLOX) More than 17,400 ballots and voting supplies were picked up by poll workers for the city's 10 voting precincts. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

On Tuesday, Biloxi voters go to the polls to elect a mayor to fill the unexpired term of A.J. Holloway. Windy Swetman and Fo Fo Gilich go head-to-head in the runoff.

Both candidates spent Monday in a final push for votes while the city is getting ready for the historic election.

It was a busy day at Biloxi City Hall. More than 17,400 ballots and voting supplies were picked up by poll workers for the city's 10 voting precincts.

There are a couple of things voters need to be aware of.

"The first is to know where your voting precinct is. If you get to your voting place and you are not on the books and they ask you to vote by affidavit, don't be discouraged. Affidavit ballots will count as long as you're voting in your right precinct," said Municipal Clerk Stacy Thacker.

She also wants to remind voters to bring a photo ID.

Meanwhile, the candidates spent this final day making sure everything is in order.

Swetman campaign workers loaded signs to be delivered to voting places. Swetman plans to work right up to the last minute.

"I'll be talking with volunteers and calling volunteers and making calls to key voters. Tomorrow, I'll be at the polls all day, standing there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.," Swetman said.

Gilich appeared on WQFX Am 1130 in a final push to reach voters over the airwaves before getting back on the campaign trail.

"The game plan is simple. We're going to get the message out. We'll do some walking today, and just make sure all our t's are crossed and the i's are dotted. We'll get ready for tomorrow. We have the army coming out in the morning. We're plugging away," said Gilich.

You can see the results Tuesday night live on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:11:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:27:18 GMT
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly