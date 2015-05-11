100 percent of Pearl River County 3rd graders passed state reading exam

Third graders at Pearl River Central Upper Elementary started their week with big smiles on their faces. That's because they all passed their state reading tests.

The Pearl River County School District was one of only two districts in the state to get a 100 percent passing rate.

Mississippi third graders must pass the test in order to be promoted to the fourth grade. The school launched several programs this year to help their young readers succeed.

Trang Pham Bui will have more on this success story tonight on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

