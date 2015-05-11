Retired OS movie theater hosts rescue training - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Retired OS movie theater hosts rescue training

Ocean Springs firefighters train at old theater. (Photo source: WLOX) Ocean Springs firefighters train at old theater. (Photo source: WLOX)
Firefighters train in mock emergency in a nightclub. (Photo source: WLOX) Firefighters train in mock emergency in a nightclub. (Photo source: WLOX)
Firefighters will train again Tuesday and Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX) Firefighters will train again Tuesday and Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX)
Firefighters saving lives in a mock emergency training session at an old theater. (Photo source: WLOX) Firefighters saving lives in a mock emergency training session at an old theater. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The retired movie theater on Highway 90 in Ocean Springs got a dose of bustling activity on Monday. The action wasn't on the screen this time around.

It looked like a dramatic scene you might have watched on the silver screen in the old building decades ago. Flashing lights, fog machines and rescue crews; all for a training exercise.

"We're going to pretend that this is a nightclub, two-story, that actually collapsed. We're going to have multiple victims out here and the triage system," said Lt. Brad Chennault, with the Ocean Springs Fire Department.

The triage system is used by first responders to assess situations and define priorities. Those who are alive are the priority, and those who can't be helped have to be passed by.

Together, the Ocean Springs Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance Service hosted the training. It provided these first responders with a chance to work under pressure.

"When their minds are going a thousand miles an hour, are they going to remember to check for overhead obstructions? Are they going to remember to turn off utilities," said Training Chief David Wicker.

According to Wicker, the fire crews constantly train, but not like this. On this scene, there was actual debris and actual people posing as victims, like Battalion Chief David Fisher.

"With people hollering and stuff, it gets chaotic sometimes, and it just gets them a little bit calmer in real life if it happens," said Fisher.

For firefighters, like Lt. Phillip Dees, this is just a chance to practice the strategies and techniques they should already know.

"We'll slow it down and work one problem at a time," Dees said.

After all, practice makes perfect. If a situation like this were ever to arise, that's exactly what these responders would hope to achieve.

"The more you train, the more prepared you are, the more you know how to respond," said Dees.

This training will be happening again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials said the day was made possible with the help of the Ocean Springs School District and Police Department.

The school district now owns the dormant building. It hopes to have a bigger training session sometime this summer.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:11:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:27:18 GMT
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly