WLOX Editorial: Wear your seat belt, it can save your life

This time of year, law enforcement agencies are cracking down on seat belt violations. The "click it or ticket" campaign is in full swing as we near the Memorial Day travel weekend. We hope that you don't need a police officer to remind you that driving without a seat belt can be deadly if you are involved in an accident.

We know that no one sets out on the road to have a wreck. We all intend to arrive safe and sound at our destinations. And most of the time we do. But facts are facts. Auto accidents happen every single day and those wearing seat belts in those accidents are safer than those who don't.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

