WLOX Editorial: MS State leading the way in developing drone use rules

Mississippi State will lead the way in developing rules for commercial use of unmanned aerial systems in the United States. This is a tribute to the ongoing work of Mississippi's flagship research university.

State is well suited to handle the robust research needed to develop standards for safe integration of unmanned systems into the nation's airspace. The numerous applications include; natural disaster response, humanitarian relief efforts, precision agriculture research and the list goes on.

As much of the aerial testing will be at John C. Stennis Space Center, over the Gulf of Mexico, in the Mississippi Delta and around the research lab in Starkville, we are proud that our state will be in the lead for this cutting edge technology.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

