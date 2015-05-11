Charity fishing tournament and fry set for May 14

Have some fun at a charity fishing tournament held at Jones Park in Gulfport, organized by MS Gulf Coast Fishing Tournaments Inc. The captains meeting will be Thursday May 14 at Island View Casino at 7 p.m.

Scales will close at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 16 at Gulfport Harbor Farmers Market. Kids 12 and under fish free and every child entered will receive a great prize. The fish fry is open to the public and there will be a live music.

Anglers will receive a free t-shirt and a ticket to the fish fry. Categories include Trout, Flounder, Red Fish, and Cobia. There will be five places paid in each category with $10,000 available to the first place Trout, and over $17,000 in total prize money.

Seventy-five dollar entry fee and all proceeds go towards various charities in the names of Chris Spraberry and Raymond Schankin.

For more information, call John Rea at 228-380-9929.

