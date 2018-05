Tickets for Shuckers game set to sell beginning May 13

Tickets for the Biloxi Shuckers first game at MGM Park on June 6 will be available for purchase this Wednesday, May 13 starting at 10 a.m.Individual game tickets for the inaugural season will go on sale at the Shuckers Team Store and all Ticketmaster outlets. Fans may purchase tickets online at any time by visiting the teams official website www.biloxishuckers.com or www.ticketmaster.com . Ticketmaster will also accept orders by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or at Ticketmaster outlets, located Gulf Coast Walmart locations. The Shuckers administrative offices and store are not able to process telephone orders.Individual game ticket pricing for 2015 home games vary from $11.00-28.00, depending on the location of seats and when the ticket is purchased. You can visit the team's official website here and click on "Tickets & Promotions" to view pricing and a seating map of the park. All MGM Park Ticket Policies are on the Shuckers website.Due to the expected high demand for the historic June 6 opening, and to ensure that as many families and fans as possible are able to purchase tickets for opening night, fans will be able to buy a maximum of six tickets per purchase for the June 6 game.In order to guarantee seats for opening night and all Shuckers home games, fans can purchase season tickets and mini plans. Inquiries can be made through the Shuckers administrative office at 228-233-3465.The June 6 date is two months earlier than WG Yates Construction is contractually obligated to reach completion on the project.

“We are so thankful to Yates and all the subs for their great efforts in making June 6 a possibility,” said Shuckers President Ken Young. “We know the community will love MGM Park and it will be a wonderful feeling for everyone when the first pitch is finally thrown.”

