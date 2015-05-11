Police: Woman spent $3k in nine months using someone else's debit card

Police report Woodard spent more than $3,000 on someone else's debit card. (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Department)

A Biloxi woman was arrested Monday for allegedly using someone else's debit card for nine months.

Biloxi police report Regina Woodard, 47, used the victim's bank card, without permission, to withdraw money from ATMs and made several purchases.

"Woodard used the bank card in excess of forty times and spent approximately $3,201.80 of the victim's money," said Investigator Grandver Everett.

Police said she's charged with credit card fraud. Woodard was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Police ask if you have any information about credit card fraud to give them a call at 228-392-0641 or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.