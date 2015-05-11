Remembering all fallen comrades in Mississippi

State leaders are reminding you to remember all law enforcement officials who lost their lives on the line of duty. On Tuesday, there will be a candlelight vigil to honor our fallen comrades.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Fallen Officers Memorial in downtown Jackson.

Since this ceremony started five years ago, Mississippi has lost seven heroes in the line of duty, two in 2014 and five in 2015. There are another 227 names on the memorial.

According to the Attorney General's office, Mississippi's most recently fallen officers are:

-Benjamin Deen, and Liquori Tate with the Hattiesburg Police Department were shot to death on Saturday, May 11, 2015. The two officers were working a routine traffic stop.

-Josie Wells with the United States Marshals Service was shot to death on March 10, 2015. Wells was serving an arrest warrant in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area.

-Johnny Gatson, with the Warren County Sheriff's office died on March 10, 2015 from injuries he received when responding to a motor vehicle crash when his patrol car hit a patch of ice and slid off the road and into a tree.

-John Ballard Gorman, with the Mississippi Gaming Commission died during a training exercise at an office in Robinsonville on January 21, 2015. Officials say it appears a gun accidentally went off, and the bullet hit the agent in the chest.

-John Thomas Collum, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks lost his life on May 9, 2014.

-John Robert Street with the George County Sheriff's Office passed away on December 16, 2014.

"This vigil is a chance to come together and remember our fallen comrades and to pray for the safety of all our state's law enforcement officers as they serve and protect," said Executive Director of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police Ken Winter.

Members of the public, along with family and friends of any Mississippi law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, are invited to join officers at the event.

