Meet the Dawgs today

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are making a stop in Biloxi on Thursday as part of the Road Dawgs tour. It's a chance for fans to talk with football coach Dan Mullen, new basketball coach Ben Howland and others in the athletics office at MSU.The Dawgs will be at the Beau Rivage Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students ages 11 to 18 and free for kids under 10.The MSU Bulldog Club, Alumni Association and local alumni chapters work together to provide this opportunity for coaches and administrators from the athletic department and the university to visit fans throughout the region.