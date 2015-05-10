Lopez leads Shuckers to win in series finale with Braves - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lopez leads Shuckers to win in series finale with Braves

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers ended a three-game losing streak with solid pitching and improved defense in a 2-0 win over the Mississippi Braves Sunday afternoon.

Biloxi, which committed eight errors in the first four games of a five-game series with the M-Braves, had no errors in the shutout -- their first since April 24th against Jacksonville. 

Shuckers starting pitcher Jorge Lopez earned his third win of the season after seven innings of work that included eight strikeouts and no walks. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning but had it broken up when he gave up his only hit of the game to Eric Garcia.

Lopez also helped out his own cause with an RBI single in the fifth inning to open the scoring. He blooped a single to right field that would've possibly led to a play at the plate, but Braves right fielder K.D. Kang juggled the ball after it bounced off the turf, which allowed Nathan Orf to jog home.

The Shuckers (18-12) added an insurance run in the eighth inning when Parker Berberet scored on a squeeze bunt by former Braves outfielder Kyle Wren.

The Braves (14-14) loaded the bases in the ninth inning after Shuckers reliever Damien Magnifico gave up two hits and a walk. But with one out and on the fourth pitch of Seth Loman's at-bat, Magnifico forced a game-ending, 6-4-3 double play.

Biloxi took two of five from Mississippi in the first-ever series between the two teams. They'll visit the Jackson Generals for a five-game series beginning Monday at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

