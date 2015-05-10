Two people safe after boat fire in back bay

Two sea-goers are safe on dry land after their boat caught fire Sunday evening.

Melissa Scallan with the Department of Marine Resources tells us the two were out near Grasshopper Island around 5:10p.m., when they heard their engine making a strange noise.

One of the boaters attempted to adjust the idle, but then notice the boat catch fire. They both jumped into the water and were rescued by a nearby boat.

DMR, along with a unit from the Biloxi Fire Department, responded to the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

