Saucier family finds new way to celebrate Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day, and all around the world families have spent the day embracing the mothers in their lives.

Teresa Hagwood says she and her family usually spend Mother's Day with a traditional church service and dinner. This year they came from Saucier, to meet up in Gulfport, to do something different.

"Anything on the water makes me happy and my family knew that, so they organized a boat trip for me," Teresa said.

Teresa says she was afraid that Gulfport Lake would be one of the areas of water that was closed due to bacteria, but once she found out it wasn't, she was happy to be able to hit the road with her family.

"I was absolutely thrilled!" she said smiling. "Otherwise we had a lot of fried chicken to eat on land. We couldn't be happier."

Teresa says they're thinking about making this a new family tradition for Mother's Day.

"It's worrisome, it's wonderful and it's hard work and it's more than worth it. If I would've known it would be this great, I would've had more kids," she said in laughter.

"Watching them do things that they become proud of themselves for. That just sends me over the top," Shelley Holland said.

Teresa's son Jon is happy he gets a chance to come home from school in Mobile to spend time with his mother on this special day.

"My mom is very strong willed. She's always been there for me and she's very strong. And for all the mothers out there, just have a wonderful day today. It's mother's day. Enjoy it!" Jon said.

