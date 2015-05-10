People still fishing despite water quality - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

People still fishing despite water quality

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)

With recent beach closures and water contact advisories several aspects of tourism have seen drastic hits. 

Hotels are seeing cancellations and people are staying off the beaches. But, according to local fishermen, the water is still good for casting out a few lines.

Those who know the area and its fishermen say that not much stands in their way when it comes to catching a few fish. 

"People who fish every weekend just about regardless," said one local fisherman.

When contact advisories hit the area, and beaches close down for days, areas like the old Broadwater Marina don't see much change. 

"It didn't affect us much around here," said lifelong angler, Carl Harris.

His friend, John Heidelberg, agreed.

"Nah, I mean the fish are biting properly." You won't find Heidelberg packing up his rod and reel anytime soon, but he thinks out-of-towners won't have the same attitude and he can see why.

"It will have an effect on tourism and the locals. I wouldn't get in the water either," said Heidelberg. If tourism is effected, it would only make sense that charter businesses would start seeing the impact. 

According to Tyler Hahn, he hasn't noticed much of a decline in bookings on his charter boat. 

“I mean I think it's 100 percent safe as long as you take the right precautions you know they don't have any open wounds or anything," said Hahn.

People are still going on fishing trips, and people are catching fish. What happens after that is up to the fisherman. 

"We don't eat what we catch. We throw back everything," said one fisherman.

"I haven't stopped eating it," said Steven Riley, who has been fishing these waters his entire life. He thinks all the closures and advisories will have an effect on the area. "It lowers the chances of folks coming down here and fishing for sure. Because as many people that used to fish down here don't come down here anymore," he said.

According to Riley the most dramatic change has happened in the past four or five years. He says there could be a number of factors to blame, but the main culprit is time. "I don't know, I guess it changes as the years go on.”

The beach closure at Rodenberg Avenue was lifted, but there are still areas of beach that are under advisement. Those areas are just east of Jones Park in Gulfport and the far west side of Pass Christian.

On Wednesday, the DMR and the Secretary of State will participate in the inaugural state of the coast conference. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:11:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:27:18 GMT
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly