West Harrison, Harrison Central softball teams advance to state championship round

For the West Harrison Hurricanes, winning the region 7-5A battle with Long Beach in the regular season wasn't a necessity. 

Earning the No. 2 seed from that region gave West Harrison more games to play in the postseason, but now they only have a few more to go after a 4-0 win over Long Beach to eliminate the Lady Bearcats and earn a spot in the 5A state championship.

West Harrison (24-9) will attempt to take down Neshoba Central (29-1) in the 5A final beginning Fri., May 15, at 7 p.m.

Kristen Sexton was 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and an RBI. Jackie Shows began the game in the circle for the Lady Canes, pitching three innings and allowing just one hit.

Stephanie Necaise came on in relief, surrendering just one hit in the fourth inning.

Another south state matchup that included two coast teams was in the 6A bracket. The defending 6A champion Harrison Central Red Rebelettes are heading back to the state championship for a rematch in Ridgeland after a 3-1 win over St. Martin.

It's the second straight year that Harrison Central eliminated St. Martin in the south state championship round.

The Red Rebelettes (26-6) will again take on the Madison Central Lady Jaguars (29-3) in the final series. That first game of a best-of-three series will also begin Friday at 7 p.m.

In 4A, the Poplarville Lady Hornets (15-11) had its season come to an end after being swept by the Newton County Lady Cougars (31-2). Poplarville lost 9-2 Friday and 11-0 Saturday.

The state championship games will be played at Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland.

6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Harrison Cent. vs. Madison Cent.
Game 1: May 15 at 7 p.m.
Game 2: May 16 at 2 p.m.
Game 3 (if nec.): TBA
Freedom Ridge Park Red field
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
W. Harrison vs. Neshoba Cent.
Game 1: May 15 at 7 p.m.
Game 2: May 16 at 2 p.m.
Game 3 (if nec.): TBA
Freedom Ridge Park Blue field

