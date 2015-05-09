UPDATE: Surveillance video shows man driving car into Gulfport p - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: Surveillance video shows man driving car into Gulfport pharmacy

Surveillance video shows the man climbing over the wreckage he created to reach the medication on the shelves at Jackson's Pharmacy in Gulfport.? (Photo source: Tyler Jackson) Surveillance video shows the man climbing over the wreckage he created to reach the medication on the shelves at Jackson's Pharmacy in Gulfport.? (Photo source: Tyler Jackson)
Jackson's Discount Pharmacy, at the intersection of Dedeaux Road and Three Rivers Road, was a mess Saturday night after a man drove his car into the building. (Photo source: WLOX) Jackson's Discount Pharmacy, at the intersection of Dedeaux Road and Three Rivers Road, was a mess Saturday night after a man drove his car into the building. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Surveillance video from inside Jackson's Discount Pharmacy shows exactly what happened Saturday night when a man drove his car through the front of the building, so he could steal medication from the shelves.

The pharmacy is located at the intersection of Dedeaux Road and Three Rivers Road. Linda Jackson, one of the owners of the pharmacy, couldn't believe what she was seeing on the surveillance video. Shortly after 5pm, a man drove into the rear of the building. But when he realized he couldn't get into the pharmacy from there, he drove around to the front, and smashed through the wall. Jackson said the man then got out of the car and started grabbing medications, even taking some right there in the store.

Once the man left the store, officials say he carjacked another vehicle, and made his way to the interstate. That's where they finally caught up to the suspect around mile marker 19, near the Harrison-Hancock County line. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said they worked one minor accident with no injuries in the area that was related to the pursuit. But a string of commenters on the WLOX Facebook page told us they barely missed getting hit by the man.

One commenter wrote, "I was driving down the interstate and seen him try to take the DeLisle exit and fish tailed into a giant sign and destroyed half the car, then he come flying back out on the interstate. Caught it all on the work cameras. The a few miles later he had guns drawn on him by three cops."

Another wrote, "This guy came very close to hitting my mom's car in the rear at the intersection of I-10 and County Farm Rd. His car literally flipped over and he still drove off in it. She said she had never been so frightened and couldn't believe what she was seeing."

Timothy Motta, 30, of Gulfport was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Although it's not clear what charges he faces for Saturday's events, jail records show he was out on bond. Less than a month ago, he was charged with DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly