Biloxi mayoral candidates strategize on last weekend before election

This weekend marks the home stretch in the final campaign drive for Biloxi mayor.

At the FoFo Gilich camp, it was time to rally the troops. And then, feed them. The Broadwater Marina was turned into crawfish central to meet the demand from all ages and corners of support.

That support, Gilich said, is what has given him the energy in the last two weeks of this campaign.

"It's been great. It really has," he said. "Again, our team, our family and our close friends and people are calling all over with encouragement and just puts the adrenaline in this last push for me. So, I'm just so pleased to be where we are."

His strategy?

"It's just the passion for Biloxi," he said. "They know what I'm saying is the truth and that we will go forward and we'll move Biloxi into the 21st Century."

For candidate Windy Swetman, there was plenty of hand shaking Saturday. Swetman strategically concentrated on the Woolmarket area with his grass-roots campaign.

"Quality of life issues," he said. "That's what I've been hearing as I've gone door to door walking the streets of Biloxi, talking to our citizens. There's no substitute in life for hard work. And these campaigns it takes hard work to get to election day and I'm going to keep walking every day until Tuesday."

He said he's ready to leave it all on the campaign trail.

"I'll know that on Tuesday that I've done everything I could possibly do," he said. "I've walked door to door, made phone calls. I've visited as many citizens as I can to hopefully get our message out. That is that I'm running on my record, I'm proud of the record I have, and I care about Biloxi."

The election is this Tuesday and the winner will finish out A.J. Holloway's term, which runs through July 2017.

