Biloxi PD: Wanted man likely never made it on base at Keesler

Keesler Air Force Base was locked down for three hours Saturday afternoon as base officials and Biloxi Police searched for an armed man. There is no indication the man ever got on base. (Photo source: WLOX)

The search for a man wanted by Biloxi Police led to a lockdown at Keesler Air Force Base Saturday, but it turns out the man probably never even made it on base.

Around 11:40am, officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Judge Sekul Avenue after receiving a 911 hangup call.

When they arrived, officers saw a large crowd had gathered in the area of a domestic disturbance. Quadarrius Quamaine Mosley was identified as the suspect in the domestic disturbance and someone said he had a weapon. A person on the scene told officers where they could find Mosley. When the Biloxi police officer approached Mosley and gave him loud verbal commands to show his hands, Mosley started running, pulled out the gun, and pointed it at the officer and another person in the area.

Officers chasing Mosley lost track of him, but knew he was heading toward the fence at Keesler. That was enough to alert base officials that a fleeing suspect may be trying to get on base.

Keesler officials immediately locked down the base, and began their own search for the man. No one was allowed to go on or off the base for three hours.

Shortly before 3pm, Biloxi Police caught up with their suspect off base and placed him under arrest. Quadarrius Quamaine Mosley is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He said he was never on Keesler property, and no one ever saw him jump the fence.

