East Central meets George County in 5A south state; other HS bas - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

East Central meets George County in 5A south state; other HS baseball/softball scores

For the second straight year, the West Jones-East Central playoff matchup was decided in extra innings. 

Luckily for the homestanding Hornets, this year went in favor of them. 

East Central held off West Jones 6-5 win 12 innings to advance to the 5A south state championship series. The Hornets will play the George County Rebels, which defeated South Jones 9-4 in a game three in Lucedale.

George County finished as the No. 1 seed in region 8-5A, while East Central was the No. 2 seed.

In the 4A baseball playoffs, the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws advanced to the 4A south state championship series after a 2-1 win over the Columbia Wildcats. The Rocks will meet South Pike in the next round.

The south state championship series for high school softball began Friday night. In 6A, Harrison Central took game one 10-3 over St. Martin. The Red Rebelettes and Yellow Jackets also met in last year's 6A semifinal.

In 5A, two more coast teams are competing for the right to head to the state championship. West Harrison is one step closer after a 6-2 win over Long Beach.

Poplarville is the lone coast team in the 4A playoffs. The Lady Hornets lost 9-2 to Newton County.

5A BASEBALL
South Jones 4
George Co. 9 FINAL
GC wins 2-1
West Jones 5
East Central 6 F/12
EC wins 2-1
4A BASEBALL
Columbia 1
St. Stanislaus 2 FINAL
SSC wins 2-1
6A SOFTBALL
Harr. Central 10
St. Martin 3 FINAL
HC leads 1-0
5A SOFTBALL
Long Beach 2
West Harrison 6 FINAL
WH leads 1-0
4A SOFTBALL
Newton Co. 9
Poplarville 2 FINAL
NC leads 1-0

