Gulf Coast Community Action Agency donates clothing to women's center

A nonprofit wants to make mom feel like the queen she is this Mother's Day. The Gulf Coast Community Action Agency decided to take up a collection of clothing to give to moms getting help from the Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence.A room at the Gulf Coast Community Action Agency is transformed into a women's boutique. But these outfits aren't meant to be sold."A news promotion on your station from the battered women's shelter stated that they were trying to do some things for the mother's at the battered women's shelter on Mother's Day. So when I heard the idea I thought it was a great idea," said Supervisor at Gulf Coast Community Action Agency Lillian Fields.All of the dresses and shoes are being donated by the agency to the Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence. It's a way for the mom's to feel special on their special day."Often times children are the reason they are in the shelter, the safety of their children. And so they put their children first and so it's a nice time to celebrate the mothers and just give them something nice," said Shelter Services Manager at Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence Sarah Evans.The new executive director of the Gulf Coast Community Action Agency Michael Dozier says this donation goes beyond what his nonprofit already offers the community and he'd like to continue the trend."It's important because we have to have outreach to the community. And to be able to serve the community and it's going to require us to not do just the traditional things we've done. But look at thinking of doing things outside the box," said Dozier said.Arms full, the ladies stuffed a van with clothing that they hope will put a smile on a woman's face this Mother's Day.The Gulf Coast Community Action Agency is a nonprofit that provides services to low income families including low income home energy assistance, head start, emergency food and shelter programs and much more. To learn more click here.