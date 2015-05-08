Gulf Coast Community Action Agency donates clothing to women's c - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulf Coast Community Action Agency donates clothing to women's center

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
These dresses and shoes will be donated to women at the Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence to wear on Mother's Day. (Photo source: WLOX News) These dresses and shoes will be donated to women at the Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence to wear on Mother's Day. (Photo source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A nonprofit wants to make mom feel like the queen she is this Mother's Day. The Gulf Coast Community Action Agency decided to take up a collection of clothing to give to moms getting help from the Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence.

A room at the Gulf Coast Community Action Agency is transformed into a women's boutique. But these outfits aren't meant to be sold.

"A news promotion on your station from the battered women's shelter stated that they were trying to do some things for the mother's at the battered women's shelter on Mother's Day. So when I heard the idea I thought it was a great idea," said Supervisor at Gulf Coast Community Action Agency Lillian Fields.

All of the dresses and shoes are being donated by the agency to the Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence. It's a way for the mom's to feel special on their special day.

"Often times children are the reason they are in the shelter, the safety of their children. And so they put their children first and so it's a nice time to celebrate the mothers and just give them something nice," said Shelter Services Manager at Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence Sarah Evans.

The new executive director of the Gulf Coast Community Action Agency Michael Dozier says this donation goes beyond what his nonprofit already offers the community and he'd like to continue the trend.

"It's important because we have to have outreach to the community. And to be able to serve the community and it's going to require us to not do just the traditional things we've done. But look at thinking of doing things outside the box," said Dozier said.

Arms full, the ladies stuffed a van with clothing that they hope will put a smile on a woman's face this Mother's Day.

The Gulf Coast Community Action Agency is a nonprofit that provides services to low income families including low income home energy assistance, head start, emergency food and shelter programs and much more. To learn more click here. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 


  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:11:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:27:18 GMT
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly