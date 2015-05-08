Two car wreck sparks gas meter fire in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Two car wreck sparks gas meter fire in Gulfport

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Photo source: Donald O Simmons III) (Photo source: Donald O Simmons III)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison County and Gulfport firefighters are working to put out the flames spewing from a gas meter on Orange Grove Road.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department Maj. Ron Pullen said it all started when a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, veered off the road and hit the gas meter. That's what sparked the flames.

Pullen said there were no injuries in the accident.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly