Fishing tournament pays out in Bay St. Louis

The spotlight will shine on speckled trout, food, family fun and entertainment in Bay St. Louis Saturday. The inaugural Joes and Pros Trout Tournament is sponsored by the Blind Tiger Restaurant and Lounge on the beach in downtown Bay St. Louis.

The fishing tournament is open to all ages with special prizes for female fishermen. The overall winner will walk away with $5,000 in cash.

"It is the biggest tournament in Hancock County to date that I know of as far as the purse goes, but there is going to be family fun," said tournament director Rod Ward. "We're going to be giving snowballs away to children, we're going to have face painters, a rock climbing wall, a lot of things for family entertainment."

You can register for the tournament online at http://theblindtiger.biz/fishing/ or in person at The Blind Tiger. Anglers can begin casting their lines at midnight. Weigh-in will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to CASA of Hancock County.

