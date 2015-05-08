Fire dept. uses Katrina experiences to help other communities

Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney says his men are using the lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina to pay it forward. He spoke at the Katrina +10 Cafe presentation Friday at the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum.

He recounted those dramatic hours before Katrina struck, the risky rescues his firefighters had to make and the emotions many of them had to process even years after the storm.

The chief says he now shares his story of response and recovery to help other communities heal.

"We now go to other communities that are struck with these disasters and help them in many ways," said Boney. "I think the largest way is to talk to them. We've been through it. We're proof that you can get through these disasters and that you'll come out the other side a better person."

Boney says while some of his firefighters had problems dealing with the disaster, his department came out of the storm better, stronger and more cohesive.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

