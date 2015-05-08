4 injured in head-on collision in Harrison County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

4 injured in head-on collision in Harrison County

4 injured in head-on collision in Harrison County 4 injured in head-on collision in Harrison County
Life Flight was called to a two vehicle accident in Harrison County Friday evening.


The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says a vehicle crossed the center line on Northrop Cuevas Road, causing a head-on collision.


Deputies say four people were injured in the accident. Officials say the victims are all conscious and had lacerations and complaints of pain. One of the people injured is a woman who is 6 months pregnant. WLOX has been told Life Flight was called in for the pregnant woman as a precaution, but her exact condition is unknown.


Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

