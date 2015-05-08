Biloxi police hoping to identify several credit card fraud suspects

Biloxi police need your help to identify several suspects in a credit card fraud case. Investigators say the fraud incidents occurred at the Walmart locations in Biloxi and Gulfport last Sunday.

One of the suspects is described as a white male with a slight beard and medium build. He was last seen leaving the Gulfport Walmart in a gray sports sedan with alloy wheels.

If you can identify any of the suspects in these photos, please call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.