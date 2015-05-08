Page 13: Following in Walter Anderson's footsteps

The late artist Walter Anderson did some amazing things in his colorful life. Of course he created wonderful art, but one of the great stories about Anderson involve his many trips in a row boat to Horn Island.

An exhibition at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art highlights a project where artists take that same journey.

The new exhibit, titled “A Halcyon Place: Horn Island 30,” features three decades worth of work by students from the Memphis College of Art.

“The students follow Anderson's footsteps on the barrier island. They go for 10 days every year. They read from Walter's logs at dinner and recreate some of the trips he made. They visit the places Walter loved," said Curator Douglas Myatt.

Faculty and students from the college produce every art medium imaginable.

"From found objects put together or fiber art, sculptures, oil paintings, water colors and photography. You name it," Myatt said.

This summer, the group of artists will be back on the island creating more art inspired by Walter Anderson.

