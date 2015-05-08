Conscious Discipline creator sees philosophy in action

Dr. Becky Bailey toured the school and visited with students and teachers. (Photo source: WLOX)

Schools across the world use Conscious Discipline in their classrooms. Today, the creator of that philosophy came to North Bay Elementary in Biloxi to see her program in action.

Dr. Becky Bailey toured the school and visited with students and teachers.

Conscious Discipline is a philosophy that encourages children and adults to learn how to manage their emotions and behavior so they can be nicer to other people and help create a safe, positive learning environment.

