Former Moss Point coach sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing student

Micoe Cotton, a former Moss Point High School PE teacher and boy's basketball coach, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a female student in March. Friday, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the crimes.

Cotton, 45, pleaded guilty to exploitation of a child and two counts of sexual battery while in a position of authority or trust on March 20.

Court records show the sexual abuse occurred on the Moss Point High School campus while the student was in ninth grade, and then again while she was in 11th grade. Investigators say Cotton filmed the abuse on his cell phone.

“We expect teachers in our society to teach, not abuse, our children. Schools should be a safe and secure environment, not a nightmare situation for children and parents,” said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. “Micoe Cotton crossed a line, and I hope that his lengthy day for day sentence shows that actions like his will not be tolerated.”

Cotton will serve his 25 year prison sentence day for day, followed by five years of probation. He must also pay a $15,000 fine and register as a sex offender once he is released.

“We send our children to school to learn and be protected, not to be preyed upon. The defendant preyed upon this young woman and used his position of authority to abuse her,” said Assistant District Attorney Angel Myers. “I'm proud of the sentence, and I hope this young woman has some closure and can move forward with her life.”

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.