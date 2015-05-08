Biloxi Police: Have you seen this man?

Biloxi Police need your help identifying the suspect in a credit card fraud case. Investigators describe the suspect as a white male with a slight beard and medium build, wearing khakis, a dark shirt, hat and sunglasses.

Police said the fraudulent transactions happened on May 3 at the Walmarts in Biloxi and Gulfport. They said the suspect was last seen leaving the Gulfport Walmart in a gray sports sedan with alloy wheels.

If you have any information on this man please call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

