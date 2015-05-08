'Flame of Hope' makes its way to Special Olympics at Keesler Air Force Base

The Special Olympics 'Flame of Hope" is on its way to Keesler Air Force base for this weekend's competition. Law enforcement in Jackson County continued the long standing "torch run" event.Officers from Jackson County, Moss Point and Pascagoula gathered early Friday at Pelican Landing convention center in Moss Point for the first leg of the torch run.Gregory Means of Moss Point is a special athlete who competes in the games. He joined police officers and deputies for the run. He's looking forward to the swimming events this weekend. Asked why he likes to compete, the young man smiled and replied, "Because it's fun!"The Special Olympics torch should arrive at Keesler at around 12:30pm. Opening ceremonies are tonight and the games begin tomorrow.





