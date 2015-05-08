Beach goers find alternatives to getting in the water - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Beach goers find alternatives to getting in the water

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
Beach goer staying out of the water. (Photo source: WLOX News) Beach goer staying out of the water. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

High bacteria levels and a sewage spill are responsible for closing off large chunks of the beach in South Mississippi. Water contact advisories have been issued for numerous testing spots.

That means the Department of Environmental Quality is urging people to avoid touching the water and a busted pipe caused a 25,000 gallon sewage spill that forced the complete closure of the beach near Rodenberg Avenue.

Crews have sealed the leak, but the beach in that area is expected to be closed until Monday at the earliest.

While the contamination kept most swimmers from enjoying the Sound, others found new ways to have fun at the beach and avoid entering the waters.

Under the hot sun a warning many didn't want to believe. A sign shows a water advisory and beach goers weren't going to take any chances of swimming in high levels of bacteria.

"I was scrolling through social media. Going through Facebook and I see the warning advisory to not get in the water at the beach, but even though it said that there was an advisory I still came to the beach anyway. I wanted to get some sun, but I didn't get in the water,” said Taunya Broadhead.

"That's why I don't let my kids get in the water because it has some kind of bacteria in the water,” said Junior Fairley.

Though they found joy in sightseeing, some out-of-towners who wanted to do more than dip their feet in the sand believe they're missing out.

"It's really disappointing. I think the beaches are probably one of the biggest attractions to tourists down here. And it's a shame not to be able to use them,” said Brian Fry.

Staying close to the water's edge, beach-goers soaked in some Vitamin D, walked Lighthouse Pier, or took beach selfies. Louisiana residents Eva Bradley and Joshua Brown didn't let water issues stop them from an enjoyable trip to Biloxi.

"It kinda takes a little bit of fun, not too much. I mean Biloxi has a lot of things to offer. But it would have been nice to go swimming on a nice day like this,” said Joshua Brown.

"Sightseeing, just taking in the beach scenery, since we can't enjoy the water for right now,” said Eva Bradley.

Until this sign is changed, the couple says they'll be sure to avoid the water and continue enjoying everything else about the coast.

"Well we're going to go check out the night scene, some clubs. Probably hit some casinos up and just enjoy ourselves anyway we can and just check out the local scene,” said Brown.

Click here to view the areas where the beach is closed or where water advisories are in effect: http://www.usm.edu/gcrl/msbeach/index.cgi

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:11:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:27:18 GMT
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly