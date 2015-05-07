HS baseball playoffs: Biloxi advances while three teams head to decisive third game

Despite being the No. 2 seed from region 8-6A, the Biloxi Indians are headed to the south state championship series.

Biloxi was trailing 6-1 in game two of their quarterfinal series with Petal before scoring seven runs in the sixth inning en route to a 9-7 victory. The Indians advance to face the Oak Grove Warriors, which is a team that has won two of the last three 6A championships.

In 5A, the George County Rebels forced a game three with South Jones following an 11-5 win. East Central had a chance to move on in its series with West Jones, but the homestanding Mustangs earned an 11-5 win to force a game three Friday night at East Central.

St. Stanislaus is the lone coast team in the 4A playoffs. The Rock-a-Chaws had their eight-game winning streak snapped in game two of their series with Columbia 3-2. Game three is Friday night in Bay St. Louis.

