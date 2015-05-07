HS baseball playoffs: Biloxi advances while three teams head to - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HS baseball playoffs: Biloxi advances while three teams head to decisive third game

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Despite being the No. 2 seed from region 8-6A, the Biloxi Indians are headed to the south state championship series.

Biloxi was trailing 6-1 in game two of their quarterfinal series with Petal before scoring seven runs in the sixth inning en route to a 9-7 victory. The Indians advance to face the Oak Grove Warriors, which is a team that has won two of the last three 6A championships.

In 5A, the George County Rebels forced a game three with South Jones following an 11-5 win. East Central had a chance to move on in its series with West Jones, but the homestanding Mustangs earned an 11-5 win to force a game three Friday night at East Central.

St. Stanislaus is the lone coast team in the 4A playoffs. The Rock-a-Chaws had their eight-game winning streak snapped in game two of their series with Columbia 3-2. Game three is Friday night in Bay St. Louis.

6A BASEBALL
Biloxi 9
Petal 7 FINAL
BLX wins 2-0
Oak Grove 3
Gulfport 1 FINAL
OG wins 2-0
5A BASEBALL
George Co. 11
S. Jones 5 FINAL
Series tied 1-1
East Central 5
W. Jones 11 FINAL
Series tied 1-1
4A BASEBALL
St. Stanislaus 2
Columbia 3 FINAL
Series tied 1-1

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly