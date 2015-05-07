2 dead, 1 seriously injured in George Co. wreck on Hwy. 63

Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after two pickup trucks collided head-on in George County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Benjamin Seibert tells us troopers responded to the fatal crash on Highway 63 just south of Barton Agricola Road around 6:52 p.m. Thursday.

Seibert said a Nissan pickup truck was heading southbound on the highway when it crossed the median and collided head-on with a Ford Ranger.

Seibert said the driver and passenger in the Nissan died at the scene. The driver of the Ford Ranger was taken to Singing River Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Seibert said no one involved in the wreck was wearing a seatbelt.

No identities have been released at this time. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

