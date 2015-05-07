Victim in fatal Stone County crash identified

Stone County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal crash in a commuter parking lot near the intersection of Highway 26 and Magnolia Road.

Stone County Sheriff's Department Lt. Lewis Husband said the wreck involved two moving vehicles and two parked vehicles.

Stone County coroner Wayne Flurry has identified the victim as 35-year-old Jeremy Michael Gill. Wayne says Gill was a backseat passenger in one of the vehicles and was not wearing a seat belt.

One other person was airlifted to an area hospital.

