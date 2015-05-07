Sheriff: Convicted felon found with gun, drugs in Gulfport

A 29-year-old Biloxi man was arrested Thursday on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Melvin Brisolara said Harrison County Narcotics Investigators found around three ounces of methamphetamine, a handgun and $1,000 cash in John Wayne Clark's car after pulling him over on Cowan Road near Highway 90.

He was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held on a $35,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

