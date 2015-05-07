MS Supreme Court rules Timothy Ronk will be executed

A man convicted of killing a woman in Biloxi in 2008 will still be executed. That's according to the Mississippi Supreme Court. Thursday, the court denied the appeal of Timothy Ronk, 35, who was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2010.

According to court documents, in 2008, Ronk was staying in the Biloxi home of 38-year-old Michelle Craite. The record states that Ronk stabbed Craite to death, burned down her home and fled to Florida to be with another woman.

In Ronk's appeal, the convicted killer cited 11 possible issues with his trial and sentencing, but the state Supreme Court ruled that none of the issues brought up had merit.

