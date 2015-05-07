Jackson Co. Animal Shelter to host adoption event

The Jackson County Animal Shelter will host a special pet adoption event Saturday. Overcrowding at the shelter has led to this weekend's big event."Animals are coming in at a record rate for us," said shelter Director Joe Barlow. "In April in fact, we took in 438 animals. Of that 438, we adopted 355. It doesn't take a mathematician to figure out that we have animals left over that we're housing here, and that continues to be a problem."Before these adoption events can be put on, the animal shelter needs a little bit of help."We're always looking for new volunteers," said adoption coordinator Maridee Mallette. "You come and fill out an application, and there is so many things you can do, like loading up, getting animals ready, bathing them, setting up the tent and there's just a lot to do We need volunteers and fosters, too."The adoption event will take place at the Reserve Apartments on Washington Avenue in the St. Martin area of Ocean Springs. It will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.