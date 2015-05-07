Restaurateur to open 3rd restaurant on Biloxi Beach, 6th on Coas - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Restaurateur to open 3rd restaurant on Biloxi Beach, 6th on Coast

Crews are busy doing renovations at the old Crabhouse restaurant in Biloxi for the Labor Day weekend launch of Rob Stinson's Tex-Mex restaurant, Baja Beach. But he'll have another restaurant open before then right next door. (Photo source: WLOX) Crews are busy doing renovations at the old Crabhouse restaurant in Biloxi for the Labor Day weekend launch of Rob Stinson's Tex-Mex restaurant, Baja Beach. But he'll have another restaurant open before then right next door. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A beautiful work of art is coming to the Biloxi beachfront. On Thursday, the Biloxi Planning Commission agreed to allow a mural on The Reef restaurant on Highway 90. Owner Rob Stinson said artist Marty Wilson will hand paint a 25x75 foot mural on the front of the restaurant making it the largest original work of art in the state.

Stinson said the design will have aspects of Wilson's most famous paintings and feature grouper, tuna, and dolphins.

People who love to eat at The Reef in Biloxi told WLOX they can't wait to sample the cuisine of two more restaurants Rob Stinson is opening on the Biloxi beach.

Bill Donahue lives in Pensacola, but is originally from the Mississippi Coast. He said he loves to come back for the seafood. Donahue said he supports Stinson latest project.

"He's doing such a great job now that he should keep doing what he's doing. It's a great restaurant," said Donahue.

Ted Longo of Diamondhead agreed. "Let them keep doing it. They're doing fine in Gulfport. They have several restaurants over there, so if they keep doing it right, why not?"

Right now, crews are doing renovations at the old Crabhouse restaurant for the Labor Day weekend launch of Stinson's Tex-Mex restaurant, Baja Beach. But Stinson said he'll have another restaurant open before then. Next door, crews are constructing what will be Biloxi's newest sports bar.

Although the sports bar, the Reef, and Baja Beach will all be in close proximity, Stinson said in this case, three won't be a crowd.

"Honestly I think the key is going to be each one is going to be unbelievably different from the others," said Stinson. "So the Reef really focusing in on seafood. Baja Beach will be a Tex-Mex concept. The sports bar will have some great kind of pub grub, food, fun, and a little bit younger crowd."

Stinson also runs the Lookout Steakhouse, Kelly's, and Salute in Gulfport. He said he owes his success to having the support of others.

"I think we're so blessed because we have an incredible team. It's always about the team and it's always about the team," said Stinson. "If it isn't what you love doing, don't get involved. People want to jump on the bandwagon who are not familiar with the business. It's a tough business. I love it. Our team loves it. So we're thrilled."

Rob Stinson is not yet revealing the name of the new sports bar, but he is very excited about the beachfront location.

"I think it's one of the most exciting areas on the Coast, probably one of the most exciting areas in the state of Mississippi, to be honest with you. So we are thrilled that we are able to get three locations here and keeping them different is key, I think, to success."

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:11:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:27:18 GMT
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly