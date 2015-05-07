Police: No injuries reported in wreck involving school bus

Gulfport police spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said three elementary aged children were on board a school bus Thursday afternoon when it was involved in a crash, but luckily, no one was hurt.

McDaniel said the minor wreck, involving a Gulfport School District bus and a Volkswagen Jetta, happened in the 1800 block of Pass Road at the intersection of 18th Avenue.

The wreck has been cleared, and traffic in the area is once again flowing freely.

