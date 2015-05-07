Gulfport man charged with bomb threat to Harrison Co. Courthouse

A Gulfport man faces felony charges for an April bomb threat that caused the evacuation of the Harrison County Courthouse. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says Willie Eddie Smith, Jr., of Gulfport, was arrested on a false report of a bomb.

According to Sheriff Melvin Brisolara, the Harrison County Chancery Court received a phone call on April 15, around 12:52 p.m. indicating that several bombs had been placed inside the Harrison County Court Complex on 23rd Avenue in Gulfport.

The courthouse was evacuated for about 30 minutes while deputies performed a sweep of the building and found no explosives.

Sheriff's deputies launched an extensive investigation into the threat. Investigators say phone records show the cellular number that called in the bomb threat belonged to Smith.

Officials say Smith was placed into custody at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

