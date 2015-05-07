Coast faithful ask 'Lord, hear our cry' at National Day of Prayer

A large crowd gathered over the noon hour in Gulfport's Jones Park for the National Day of Prayer event. Close to 200 people filled the Leo Seal Plaza for the annual observance.Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes read a formal proclamation and then shared some words from Benjamin Franklin, who implored the Continental Congress not to forget the Lord in directing the country's business.Gulfport's fire and police chief both led prayers for their community and the safety of their emergency workers. Various church and Christian leaders also offered prayers for the military, President Obama, children, and our nation as a whole.The National Day of Prayer was established by Congress in 1952. The theme of this 64th annual event is "Lord, Hear Our Cry."