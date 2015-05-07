Shuckers record 16 hits and notch first win over M-Braves

The game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves marked the first time since 1955 that two affiliated professional baseball teams from the state of Mississippi played each other.



Biloxi (17-9) held on for an 8-7 win over the M-Braves (11-13) at Trustmark Park in Pearl Wednesday night.



This was a scheduled home game for the Shuckers, but since MGM Park is still under construction in Biloxi, the two teams agreed to play their five-game series at the Braves' home ballpark.



Shuckers starting pitcher Brooks Hall improved his record to 4-0 despite surrendering the first two runs of the game in the second inning. He allowed eight hits, struck out five and still keeps his earned-run-average at a respectable 1.32 through his first six starts in 2015.



Biloxi and Mississippi combined for 31 hits. The Shuckers were led by Yadiel Rivera, who finished the game with four hits. Orlando Arcia also raised his batting average to .382 after smacking two hits in five at-bats.



Everyone except Hall recorded at least one hit in the Shuckers lineup. Michael Reed contributed three hits, while Nick Ramirez and Tyrone Taylor each pitched in with two base knocks.



The Shuckers led the Braves 8-3 after six innings. It was 8-7 in the ninth after the M-Braves scored two runs in the seventh and eighth innings, but Biloxi's Damien Magnifico recorded his second save of the season to give the Shuckers a win in the first game of the series.



First pitch Thursday is set for 7 p.m.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.