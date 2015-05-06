Divers dig for clues in two year old George Co. murder - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Divers dig for clues in two year old George Co. murder

Donovan Cowart was just 26-years-old when he went missing. (Photo source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Donovan Cowart was just 26-years-old when he went missing. (Photo source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Jackson County dive team members went to Greene County to help investigators find what could be key evidence in the murder of Donovan Cowart. (Photo source: WLOX) Jackson County dive team members went to Greene County to help investigators find what could be key evidence in the murder of Donovan Cowart. (Photo source: WLOX)
GREENE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Jackson County's dive team members submerged themselves in a murky pond off a rural road in Greene County on Wednesday, hoping to find a key piece of evidence in a murder investigation. Just two days earlier, George County deputies made a gruesome discovery under a culvert in the pond.

"We could see a tarp, which was consistent with the tip we had received, because they actually described the tarp to us," George County Sheriff's Department Capt. Ben Brown said.

Wrapped in the tarp were skeletal remains weighed down with bricks. Investigators are pretty certain the remains belong to Donovan Cowart, who deputies have spent hundreds of hours searching for in the past two years.

"We've received tip after tip, and we have checked them all out. We have been in other states. We have been up and down bodies of water," George County Sheriff Dean Howell said.

After finding the remains on Monday, investigators honed in on Robert Stevens, 27, and Welford McCarty, 35, both of George County.

"They seemed to be surprised. They didn't know what was going on," Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod said.

"And then, once they began to realize we had physical evidence, people began to confess to what was going on," Brown said.

Stevens even showed investigators how they tossed evidence into the pond and where he thought they might be able to find it. Unfortunately, divers were unable to find anything, but investigators are not giving up. They hope to drain the pond next week.

Until then, deputies have other leads to follow and say more arrests could be made.

"It's a good feeling, more so for the family than for our agency," Brown said. "It's been a long two years for them, and I'm glad we were able to bring it together and make some arrests."

Deputies say they believe both suspects lived in Greene County at the time of the murder and knew the victim. At this point in the investigation, they believe drugs were involved.

An autopsy is being done on the remains to confirm if they are in fact Cowart and how he died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the FBI also helped the George and Green County Sheriff's Departments in the investigation.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Divers dig for clues in two year old George Co. murderMore>>

  • After 500 tips, one helps crack a murder mystery

    After 500 tips, one helps crack a murder mystery

    Wednesday, May 6 2015 11:52 AM EDT2015-05-06 15:52:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 7 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-05-07 10:54:04 GMT
    Over the last two years, George County deputies say they've followed about 500 tips in the search for Donovan Cowart. When a tip came in Monday, investigators were somewhat confident this could be it.More >>
    Over the last two years, George County deputies say they've followed about 500 tips in the search for Donovan Cowart. When a tip came in Monday, investigators were somewhat confident this could be it.More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:11:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:27:18 GMT
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly