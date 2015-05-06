MDEQ: Don't swim in these waters

If you are planning to hit the beach, there are three sections of water in the Mississippi Sound that you want to avoid in Harrison County.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued water contact advisories Wednesday from Courthouse Road east to Tegarden Road in Gulfport and in Biloxi from Travia Avenue east to Iberville Drive and from St. Peter Street east to Dukate Street.

There is also still a water contact advisory in Gulfport from Alfonso Drive east to Arkansas Avenue.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these sections of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you could get sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that levels are safe for human contact again.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.