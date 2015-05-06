Tennessee fugitive arrested in Ocean Springs

A man wanted in Tennessee was detained after a traffic stop in Ocean Springs.Ocean Springs police say an officer stopped a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo on Bienville Boulevard for a traffic violation. The vehicle's driver gave the officer permission to search the vehicle. Police say they found documentation with the name Thomas Wayne Moss on it, as well as a prescription bottle labeled with the name Jonathan Williams.Officers say one of the passengers claimed to be Jonathan Williams and claimed the prescription pill bottle. Further investigation by the officer revealed that the man claiming to be Jonathan Williams was actually Thomas Wayne Moss.Officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee say that Moss is wanted for probation violation. Documents from the department say Moss was convicted of forgery and identity theft on November 20, 2013. He was also arrested by the Ittawamba County Sheriff's Department in Fulton, Mississippi for embezzlement, and is scheduled to appear in court for that on May 20, 2015.Moss was arrested by the Ocean Springs Police Department and charged with providing false information to a law enforcement officer, along with prescription fraud. The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team has taken over the investigation.Moss is being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition and an initial court appearance.