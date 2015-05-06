Learn to live a healthy life at a diabetes roundtable

Did you know that Mississippi ranks #1 in the nation in cases of diabetes with 274,000 cases diagnosed. That is according to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi and Mississippi State Department of Health.

An estimated additional 100,000 Mississippians do not know they are diabetic or pre-diabetic. In order to combat this epidemic, Pineville Presbyterian Church is sponsoring a roundtable discussion among four registered nurses and dieticians. It is called the "Eat Your Way Healthy" Diabetes Educational Event, and will be held Thursday, May 7th, starting at 9 a.m.





Topics for the discussion include what is diabetes; how we form our eating habits and how to change them; myths about the diabetic diet; and what is a healthy lifestyle and how to achieve one simply and easily.





This event is free and open to the public and there will be healthy refreshments. The library is located at 111 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571. For further information, you can contact the library at (228) 452-4596.





