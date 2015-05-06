Mollohan sets goals as new HSSM Executive Director - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mollohan sets goals as new HSSM Executive Director

Jill Mollohan recently took over as Executive Director of the Humane Society of South Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX) Jill Mollohan recently took over as Executive Director of the Humane Society of South Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Jill Mollohan had a big decision to make when she was offered the job as Executive Director of the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

"But once I met the board and saw the organization, did some research, I knew that it was a great organization that had a really good foundation," said Mollohan.

She loved her job as business and tech director at an animal shelter in Virginia, but she knew she had what it took to take the top spot in Gulfport.

"I've seen every aspect of the shelter. I've worked in every single part of the shelter," she said.

Starting as a volunteer in a humane society about seven years ago, Mollohan knew she had found her passion. Now, just a few weeks into the job, she has started setting goals and is ready to take the shelter to the next level.

One of the biggest goals on her list is to improve the shelter's live release rate.

"Here they've been successful to get up to 75 percent, which is huge and we just want to improve on that," said Mollohan.

She's coming from a shelter that got to a 94 percent live release rate and Mollohan has seen how to make that happen. One of her strategies is going to be increasing fundraising and improving connections with the community.

According to Mollohan, she only accepted her new role to help.

"It's not only the pets, it's the community and it gives back. I'm passionate about it and it's very fulfilling," she said.

Mollohan started in her new position as executive director on April 20.

