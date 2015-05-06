WLOX Editorial: New Navy Destroyer carries a good name

The guided missile destroyer carries the name John Finn. Lt. Finn fought back in the 1941 surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. He found a machine gun out in the open and fired on the attacking planes. He was wounded. He kept firing. He was wounded again and again. He kept fighting back until the war planes left.
When it was over, Finn was still there with 22 wounds. He received the Medal of Honor and lived for 100 years. It is only proper that the namesake of the DDG 113 is John Finn, a strong, fighting survivor.
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.