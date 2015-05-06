WLOX Editorial: Help stamp out hunger in South MS

Such a small task has a big impact each May as letter carriers in 10 thousand cities and towns pick up millions of pounds of food for local food banks.
When you donate this Saturday, you will be part of America's largest single day food drive helping to feed 30 million people.
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.