WLOX Editorial: Help stamp out hunger in South MS

There is a need in South Mississippi. A need to feed those who are hungry. This Saturday, your local mail carriers will make it easy for you to help. Simply place a bag of non-perishable food next to your mailbox and they will do the rest.

Such a small task has a big impact each May as letter carriers in 10 thousand cities and towns pick up millions of pounds of food for local food banks.

When you donate this Saturday, you will be part of America's largest single day food drive helping to feed 30 million people.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

